BERLIN Germany is convinced that Portugal's government, which struck a deal this weekend to end a rift in the ruling coalition, would stick to reforms which have succeeded so far in correcting its budget imbalances, the finance ministry said.

"We expect that the new government will stick to the goals of this reform path without changes," a ministry spokesman said, adding Lisbon had already seen the fruits of the reform, and would stick to the targets in its own interests.

Asked whether any special meetings had taken place between Portuguese and German officials, and whether Berlin had applied pressure on Lisbon to stick to its reform course, the spokesman said he was not aware of any such meetings.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)