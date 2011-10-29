LISBON Most Portuguese do not trust their center-right coalition government and do not believe it will meet the targets of a hugely unpopular bailout package to rein in its budget deficit, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.

As many as 81 percent of 1,032 respondents in a Eurosondagem poll said they disagreed with the draft 2012 budget, agreed under a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout, that hikes taxes on many products and services, cuts wages in the public sector and reduces tax deductions.

Nearly 58 percent said they did not trust the government, with just 29 percent saying they did, and 63 percent said the 2012 budget's targets, including the 4.5 percent deficit goal, would not be met.

Portugal has promised to slash the budget deficit this year to 5.9 percent of GDP from last year's 9.8 percent, then to 4.5 percent in 2012 and 3 percent in 2013. It already had to take additional austerity measures after discovering shortfalls in this year's budget.

Tax hikes and spending cuts already implemented are expected to make the economy shrink 1.9 percent this year and sink a further 2.8 percent in 2012, before returning to growth in 2013. The recession, which may still turn out to be even deeper, is likely to complicate the task of deficit reductions.

Social discontent over austerity is growing and the country's two main unions have called a general strike on November 24. Protests have so far been peaceful in Portugal.

The government, which took over in June soon after Portugal followed Greece and Ireland in getting rescue loans from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, has a solid majority in parliament to approve the draft budget. The final vote is due on November 29.

In a separate poll measuring voting intentions carried out by Marktest earlier this week, support for the ruling Social Democrats fell to 41.6 percent from 47.1 percent the previous month, although it was still above the 38 percent the party obtained in June's general election.

The Social Democrats were far ahead of the closest rival, the Socialist party, which had 19.7 percent support after shedding 3.6 percentage points from the previous month and way below the 28 percent garnered in the election that ended short their second term.

