LISBON The International Monetary Fund is meeting with Portugal's government ahead of schedule to identify areas where it can make planned additional cuts to spending, state news agency Lusa said, citing a government source.

Portugal's finance ministry said on Friday it had asked for technical support from the IMF, and also invited the European Commission and World Bank to take part in a technical mission, but would not confirm or deny if the meetings were already taking place.

According to Lusa, a team of IMF technical staff arrived about a week ago. It quoted the government source as saying that "meetings are being held with the ministries to analyze the main areas of expenses and understand what can be done in terms of reforms."

IMF and European Union representatives were expected to start their sixth review of Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout later in November.

But the government asked for technical help ahead of the next review to help plan 4 billion euros in spending cuts.

"This is an exercise that is autonomous from Portugal's assistance programme, and its outline was agreed during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Tokyo, in October," the finance ministry wrote in a statement emailed to Reuters.

On Wednesday, Portugal's parliament approved the biggest tax increases in the country's modern history, paving the way for a court battle over a budget which the government says is vital for keeping its international bailout on track.

The government has said tax hikes are the only way to guarantee that the country meets next year's budget deficit target of 4.5 percent as agreed under the bailout. But it also vowed to work out a reform of state spending to avoid future tax hikes. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Patrick Graham)