LISBON Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that there will never be a euro currency without Portugal as he praised the country's efforts in meeting budget goals under a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

Juncker, who spoke after meeting Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, also said Italy has to not only announce economic measures but it also has to implement them. "Italy has to prove we are right to put all our confidence in them," he said.

He was speaking as Italian bond yields shot higher Wednesday to euro-era highs on concerns about its large debt load, spooking global markets.

(Reporting By Elisabete Tavares and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)