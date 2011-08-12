LISBON Portugal's banks face a challenging environment, but the European Union and IMF mission to Lisbon expects them to meet the minimum capital requirements set under the terms of the country's bailout.

Rasmus Ruffer, head of the European Central Bank's part of the mission, said on Friday that "at this point, it seems that banks will be able to achieve the required minimum capital levels."

The mission also said in its first review of Portugal's performance under the bailout that banks remained strained in terms of funding and they faced "pressures one would expect" so it was important to monitor the situation.

