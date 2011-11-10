LISBON Portugal does not seek to change key targets imposed under an EU/IMF bailout program despite an adverse situation in Europe for the country's economy, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Thursday.

He told parliament as its started debates on the 2012 budget bill the government would not allow to put the goals in jeopardy. He said the budget proposal, which envisages a deficit reduction to 4.5 percent of GDP from this year's projected 5.9 percent, was "realistic and robust."

"This budget has no safety cushions or leeways," he added.

The government has a solid majority in parliament to approve the budget.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Danile Alvarenga)