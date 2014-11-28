Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
LISBON Private equity funds Bain Capital and Apax Partners, together with Portuguese conglomerate Semapa (SEM.LS), submitted on Friday a firm offer to buy Portugal Telecom's operations in Portugal from Brazil's Oi (OIBR3.SA), three sources said.
The offer is fully financed by banks, the sources said. One of the sources said the bid valued PT Portugal's assets at 7.075 billion euros - a figure Oi has previously given on the offer.
Oi has said it wants to sell Portugal Telecom's business in order to reduce debts. Oi ended up with the assets through a merger of the two companies.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.