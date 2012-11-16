China names and shames cities over smog controls
BEIJING China's environment ministry has named and shamed several cities in the north of the country for not doing enough to cope with smog, state news agency Xinhua reported.
LISBON Violent winds hit south Portugal's Algarve region on Friday, overturning cars and vans, some with people inside, blowing rooftops off houses and smashing windows.
Eight people were injured and taken to hospital and many areas suffered from flooding. Television footage showed a funnel-shaped rotating column of air approaching the shore from the Atlantic near the town of Lagos.
Meteorologist Maria Frade said the weather phenomenon "definitely resembled a tornado judging from the video", but would not immediately confirm if it was one.
Firefighters said most of those injured had to be pulled out of overturned vehicles.
Algarve is a popular tourism destination, although November is low season.
Tornadoes are not common in Europe, but do occur occasionally in the northwest and south of the continent.
MANILA The Philippines' environment minister said on Monday she stands by her decision to shut more than half the country's operating mines and bar mining in watershed zones as an inter-agency panel began a review of her actions.
JUBA Parts of war-ravaged South Sudan have been hit by famine, a government official said on Monday, saying nearly half the country's population would lack reliable access to affordable food by July.