People enter the Maria Roque Pereira Foundation at the Graca neighborhood, to pick up food from the Food Bank institution in Lisbon September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Portugal's unemployment rate rose in November to 13.9 percent from 13.6 percent in October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

According to the new monthly unemployment data introduced by INE in October, the jobless rate has now risen for two months after a low of 13.3 percent in September.

In November 2013 unemployment stood at 15.4 percent.

The youth unemployment rate of those aged 15 to 24 rose to 34.5 percent in November from 33.3 percent in October.

The total number of unemployed rose to 713,700 people in November from 696,300 in October, INE said.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)