LISBON Portugal has warned that cutting companies' social security contributions, one of the measures imposed by the country's EU/IMF bailout terms, could threaten deficit targets as it will require an offsetting tax hike.

The measure, designed to boost competitiveness, is one of the main points under discussion in the government's meetings with members of the troika, who are in Lisbon to conduct the first quarterly review of the bailout implementation.

Under the terms of the 78-billion-euro bailout agreed in May, Portugal must implement a "major reduction" in employers' social security contributions, which is to be offset by increases to VAT and other taxes, as well as spending cuts.

In a study published late on Tuesday, the finance ministry said lower labor costs would boost competitiveness, but warned that in the short-term "some negative macroeconomic effects are expected and cannot be ignored, given the situation of Portugal's economy."

Under the bailout program, Portugal must implement tax increases, steep spending cuts and structural reforms. The resultant fall in domestic demand is expected to lead to an economic contraction of 2.3 percent this year and 1.7 percent in 2012.

The government has not detailed its plans and did not say if it wanted the creditors to ease its deficit target, but said cutting companies' contributions by around 3.7 percentage points from the current 23.75 percent would have to be offset by a VAT rise of more than 2 percentage points.

"With this scenario the offset would only be secured in the second year, so in the first year fiscal revenue would fall and lead to an increase in the budget deficit," the ministry said.

It added that an even larger VAT increase to prevent this would dampen internal demand further and make a further negative contribution to gross domestic product.

Portugal's main VAT rate of 23 percent is one of the highest in the European Union, although many products and services enjoy lower rates that the government has said it will raise.

"Given our already high VAT rates, another hike could end up having a negative effect on fiscal revenues as it would speed up the decline in domestic consumption," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.

The government, which took office in June, has to cut the fiscal gap to 5.9 percent this year from 9.2 percent in 2010. It has already said it has discovered a budget slippage of around 2 billion euros it inherited from the previous government.

The center-right administration last month announced a one-off levy on year-end salary bonuses to help cover the slippage and plans to announce spending cuts next month.

"There is a political aspect to this, and the government may not want to be seen increasing the tax burden so soon again," Garcia said.

The finance ministry said alternatives to an overall cut in social security contributions, such as exempting companies that create jobs and are in export sectors, could come at a lower cost yet still have a beneficial effect on the economy.

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by Catherine Evans)