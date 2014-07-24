A man walks past a POSCO logo at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 22, 2011. POSCO, the world's No. 3 steelmaker, reported a 36 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, missing forecasts, hit by high raw materials costs and low demand. REUTERS/Truth Leem

SEOUL South Korea's POSCO (005490.KS) aims to raise about 2 trillion won ($1.95 billion) by the end of 2015 through restructuring efforts, the steelmaker said after reporting quarterly earnings on Thursday.

POSCO earlier promised sweeping restructuring, including selling non-core assets, after investment and acquisitions over the past four years more than doubled its debt.

POSCO also said it is helping peer ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS) find Korean buyers for a 10 percent stake a Canadian iron ore operation.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)