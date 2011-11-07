AMSTERDAM Former Dutch postal monopoly PostNL (PTNL.AS), which reported higher-than-expected profit and lifted its 2011 outlook, warned it would struggle to pay dividends in cash and would use shares instead because of shortfalls at its pension funds.

The group has been struggling to safeguard its profit and cut costs in the face of fierce price competition from rivals and a steady fall in mail volumes as more people use electronic communications such as email.

Adding to its woes, turbulence in the global financial markets has had an impact on its pension funds and led to another writedown on the value of its stake in global delivery firm TNT Express TNTE.AS, from which it broke up in May.

"Since our last results, the financial markets have been extremely turbulent, leading to another impairment on the Express stake," said Harry Koorstra, chief executive, in a statement.

He said the main pension fund may have to make substantial recovery payments between 2012 and 2014 and that regular pension premiums would probably increase from next year.

"All this will impact our capability of paying cash dividend the next few years," he said.

PostNL said it remained committed to the current dividend policy of 75 percent of underlying net cash income with a minimum of 150 million euros per year.

But it said the dividends would be distributed in shares, until "consolidated equity is positive, and we have certainty of a BBB+/Baa1 rating."

It said it had to write down the stake in TNT Express at the end of the third quarter by another 337 million euros, putting the book value at 846 million.

PostNL reported a 15.7 percent drop in third-quarter underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 70 million euros on revenue of 991 million euros, down 2.5 percent.

Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting underlying EBIT of 57.1 million euros on revenue of 1.00 billion.

(Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)