CHARLESTON, W.Va., Nov 4_A popping light bulb was mistaken for an exploding package in a West Virginia post office on Friday, prompting evacuation of the building and concern over a mysterious white powder, authorities said.

About 15 employees were cleared from the Ranson, West Virginia building and quarantined while emergency services and a state police bomb squad swept the premises, authorities said.

A robot designed to test air for chemical agents found no traces.

The trouble was blamed on an electrical problem with a fluorescent light bulb ballast, which exploded shortly before 8 a.m. and caused white powder to fall on packages and employees, according to Ronald Fletcher, spokesman for the Citizens Fire Company in nearby Charles Town, West Virginia.

The explosion and powder discharge were mistakenly attributed to a package, he said.

"That was the popping noise that employees heard," Fletcher said. "We sent the proper crews in for (hazardous material) response and checked everything out to make sure everything was all right."

There were no injuries or damage, said Cathy Yarosky, spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service.

"The postmaster said it was some kind of electrical short," she said.

Ranson is located in West Virginia's eastern panhandle.

