TORONTO Potash Corp (POT.TO), the world's largest fertilizer maker, reported a 38 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, mainly due to one-time charges and weaker results from its phosphate business.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash said net income in the period fell to $522 million, or 60 cents per share, from $840 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Along with other one-time items, results in the latest quarter were hurt by a $341 million impairment recorded on its investment in Chinese fertilizer maker Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

Although strong overseas demand boosted production and sales of its namesake nutrient in the quarter, higher costs led to a slight narrowing of profit margins in its potash business.

The company expects gross profits from its potash business in 2012 to be in the range of $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion. It earlier forecast a range of $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion.

Lower volumes and prices for its phosphate-based nutrients also hurt profit margins in that business. Low natural gas prices, however, helped boost profits from its nitrogen business.

Potash Corp boosted its forecast for combined phosphate and nitrogen gross margin in 2012 to a range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, up from a prior range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.

Free cash flow, an indicator of its ability to service its debt and make strategic investments, rose to $797 million in the quarter, from $575 million, a year ago.

