Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
TORONTO Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) acknowledged on Wednesday that it has held talks with Israeli government officials around potentially increasing its ownership stake in Israel Chemical Ltd (ICL) (ICL.TA).
The world's largest fertilizer company issued a statement on the matter after ICL's majority shareholder, Israel Corp Ltd (ILCO.TA), in a regulatory filing confirmed media reports of these discussions.
In a brief statement, Potash Corp said: "No deal has been formulated; there is no assurance that a deal will be reached, or that parties will sign an agreement."
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based fertilizer maker said it does not intend to comment further on this matter at this time. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.