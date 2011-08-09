LONDON International Power IPR.L reported a better-than-expected first-half profit as growing power demand in Latin America offset a drop in Europe and the UK, and the company said it expects growth in full-year results.

The company, 70 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA, said underlying earnings per share rose 5 percent to 13.3 euro cents, ahead of analysts' estimates of 12.7 euro cents.

"We continue to expect growth in 2011 with performance in the second half anticipated to be similar to the first half, despite the current economic backdrop," International Power said and added it was on track to deliver EBITDA growth in 2013.

Analysts currently expect the company to report full-year earnings per share of 24 pence, or about 27.7 euro cents.

However, its shares fell 5.5 percent to 270.9 pence -- capping a 15 percent drop over the past five months -- amid a steep fall in Britain's blue-chip FTSE .FTSE on Tuesday.

"I think the figures were actually quite good," said Investec analyst Angelos Anastasiou. "They've confirmed their overall position and, crucially, their EBITDA growth target."

"The whole utility sector is down," the analyst added.

The fall in International Power shares was in line with a 4.5 percent drop in the FTSE 350 utilities index .FTNMX7570 and the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index .SX6P, as well as a 4.3 percent drop in the FTSE.

"International Power has been a lackluster share price performer this year, but we believe that this performance will reverse as its story becomes better understood," Anastasiou said, and maintained a "buy" recommendation on the stock.

LATIN AMERICA BOOSTS H1

International Power said pro forma adjusted current operating income for the first half of the year rose 9 percent to 1.47 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

That was driven by Latin America, where operating income soared 32 percent to 663 million euros.

"The region continues to experience strong growth in demand driven by a growing population and increasing residential and industrial demand for power," the company said.

International Power added it had contracted the majority of expected output from the region in the medium to long term.

The results were also helped by North America, where operating income grew 53 percent to 264 million euros, helped by strength at its liquefied natural gas and retail businesses.

That was somewhat offset by a weak performance in Europe and the UK, where the company has reduced declared capacity of the Teesside combined cycle gas turbine to 45 megawatts from 1,875 MW as a result of weak market conditions.

($1 = 0.705 Euros)

(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Julie Crust and Hans-Juergen Peters)