Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
HONG KONG Electricity supplier Power Assets Holdings Ltd (0006.HK) plans to spin off its Hong Kong electricity business in a deal that could be worth as much as $5 billion before the end of the year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the deal.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Power Assets said it would spin off the electricity business operated by its unit, the Hongkong Electric Co Ltd, through a listing of share stapled units. The listing application has already been submitted, it added, but gave no details on offering size or timing.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and HSBC Corporate Finance (Hong Kong) Limited are the joint sponsors of the listing.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair and Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
TORONTO Canada's Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year slump in the industry drags on.