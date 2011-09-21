Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO) is seeking "tactical" acquisitions to build up its U.S. retirement planning and asset management businesses, and will also be on the lookout for assets to shake loose from hard-hit European financials, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Montreal, Jeffrey Orr said he expects the asset management business to continue to thrive even as millions of American head into retirement in the next several years.

"When you look at people when they go into retirement, they actually continue to grow their assets well into their retirement," he said at the CIBC 10th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference.

"So we're going to continue to focus on asset management, retirement, and we think the U.S. is a market that will be the biggest market in the world 20 years from now."

He said Power Financial would be eyeing smaller "tactical" acquisitions.

Power Financial is majority-owned by Power Corp of Canada (POW.TO), controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family. Its main holdings are majority stakes in insurer Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO) and asset manager IGM Financial (IGM.TO).

While the United States will be Power Financial's focus, Orr said he wouldn't rule out acquisitions in Canada or other countries.

He said he expected the European debt crisis to pressure European financial players to sell off foreign units.

"If (Europe) continues to shake the way it's shaking, you would expect financial institutions in Europe to start to pare their focus down and maybe clip whatever global ambitions they may have had at some point," he said.

Orr said he hasn't seen many assets available yet, but said he's "hoping for more".

Power Financial's shares closed down 1.7 percent at C$24.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)