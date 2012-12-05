Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
PARIS French retail group PPR (PRTP.PA) said on Wednesday its Redcats mail order unit had agreed to sell its U.S. plus-size fashion business, OneStopPlus Group, to private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and Webster Capital for an enterprise value of $525 million.
PPR said that the deal, which is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013, marked a further step in the group's transformation into a global luxury, sports and lifestyle retailer.
OneStopPlus Group consists of OneStopPlus.com, Woman Within, Roaman's, Jessica London, fullbeauty, KingSize, BrylaneHome and Bargain Catalog Outlet brands.
Earlier this month, PPR's Redcats unit agreed to sell its U.S. sports and leisure business, Sportsman's Guide Inc, as well as its Golf Warehouse business, to retailer Northern Tool + Equipment for $215 million.
The latest deal follows last month's announcement of plans to spin off PPR's Fnac music and book unit and last year's sale of the Conforama furniture unit.
In 2011, PPR hired Rothschild to sell off its entire Redcats business but found no buyer. Now PPR, the parent company of high-end brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint Laurent, is looking to unload the unit in pieces.
PPR, the world's third-largest luxury group behind LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Switzerland's Richemont, has been trying to sell its various retail businesses for several years in order to focus on luxury and sports brands, which have stronger growth prospects.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.