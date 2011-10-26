Praxair Inc (PX.N), the largest industrial gas supplier in North America, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong sales to manufacturers and chemical producers.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $429 million, or $1.40 per share, compared with $377 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $2.89 billion. Analysts expected $2.83 billion.

Praxair sells oxygen, argon and related materials.

For the fourth quarter, Praxair expects to earn $1.33 to $1.38 per share. Analysts expect $1.39.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)