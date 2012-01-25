Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
North America's largest industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc's (PX.N) fourth-quarter profit more than tripled on new contracts and higher volumes across all segments.
Net profit rose to $420 million, or $1.38 a share, from $133 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.79 billion.
The company -- which sells oxygen, argon and related materials to scores of industries -- said it expects strong project activity in 2012.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.