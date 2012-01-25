North America's largest industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc's (PX.N) fourth-quarter profit more than tripled on new contracts and higher volumes across all segments.

Net profit rose to $420 million, or $1.38 a share, from $133 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.79 billion.

The company -- which sells oxygen, argon and related materials to scores of industries -- said it expects strong project activity in 2012.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)