Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
LONDON U.S. spice company McCormick (MKC.N) could raise its possible takeover offer for Britain's Premier Foods (PFD.L) following due diligence, the company said on Thursday.
The statement came after Premier reiterated that McCormick's 60 pence per share approach, worth more than $700 million, was too low.
McCormick said it was willing to proceed with "limited confirmatory due diligence" and that it was "disappointed" that Premier's board was "conducting itself in a way that denies Premier Foods' shareholders the opportunity to consider" its offer.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.