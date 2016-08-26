Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
MILAN Shares in Mediaset (MS.MI) were lower in early trade after a war of words with France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) over the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay TV unit escalated.
On Thursday Vivendi said the binding share-swap agreement it signed in April with Mediaset for its Premium pay-TV unit could be void after Sept. 30.
Mediaset immediately replied that Vivendi's statements were devoid of any legal or commercial basis.
But sources said the two groups were negotiating behind closed doors to forge an alternative partnership.
"The talks nonetheless look to be difficult because Premium results are still negative and the two companies don't want the numbers to weigh on their respective balance sheets," Milan broker ICBPI said on Friday.
At 0712 GMT Mediaset shares were down 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.