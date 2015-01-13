Blue Apron hires bankers for IPO: sources
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
Private equity firm GTCR LLC is selling British financial services company Premium Credit Ltd to buyout group Cinven Partners LLP [CINV.UL] for 462 million pounds ($700 million).
Premium Credit, which Chicago-based GTCR bought in 2012 from a unit of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), provides services that help people and businesses pay insurance premiums in installments.
Premium Credit also finances annual payments such as school fees and membership subscriptions and it made advances of 3.7 billion pounds in 2013, according to its website.
The Wall Street Journal reported in November, citing sources, that Premium Credit had been put up for sale in a deal that could be valued at more than $800 million.
J.P. Morgan was Premium Credit's financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal counsel.
MILAN UniCredit has devalued its stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 80 percent, a document on its website showed, indicating Italy's biggest bank has little hope of recouping money invested to prop up failing rivals.