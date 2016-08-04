Visitors sit at the stand of online accommodation booking website Booking.com during the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Online travel services company Priceline Group Inc (PCLN.O) reported a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit as hotel bookings rose and forecast current-quarter earnings largely above estimates.

Shares of the company, which operates Booking.com, Priceline.com and Kayak.com, rose 6.09 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

Priceline said it expected an adjusted profit of $28.30 to $29.80 per share for the third quarter ending Sept. 30. Analysts on average were expecting $28.99 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects revenue to rise between 12 percent and 17 percent. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.57 billion.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said hotel bookings rose 24.4 percent in the second quarter, while car rental bookings rose 7.6 percent.

Total gross bookings increased 19.4 percent in the quarter.

The company's net income rose to $580.64 million, or $11.60 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $517.0 million, or $9.94 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Priceline earned $13.93 per share.

Revenue rose 12.1 percent to $2.56 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue $2.58 billion.

Rival Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue last week as bookings slowed due to "network and infrastructure stability issues" related to integration of Orbitz Worldwide Inc, which it bought last year.

Up to Thursday's close of $1,359.99, Priceline's stock had risen 7.54 percent this year.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)