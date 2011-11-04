Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Primero Mining (P.TO) posted a third-quarter profit, helped by strong gold prices, sending its shares up as much as 7 percent.
The spiraling euro zone debt crisis, a tepid economic recovery in North America and other factors lifted the price of gold -- often viewed as a safe-haven -- to an all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in September.
In the quarter, the company sold about 19,660 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,668 per ounce.
The price of gold averaged more than $1,700 an ounce in the quarter, up roughly 35 percent from a year earlier.
Toronto-based Primero reported the net income at 40 cents a share, compared with a loss of 68 cents a share, last year.
Primero, which owns the San Dimas gold-silver mine in Mexico, said it produced 27,450 gold equivalent ounces at a cash cost of $641 per gold equivalent ounce.
The company, which sells the bulk of the silver produced from San Dimas at well-below market prices under agreements it inherited with the acquisition of the mine, said revenue more than doubled to $46.1 million.
In September, the Mexico-focused gold miner cut its production outlook for 2011, hit by a month-long strike at its mine there and lower-than-expected gold grades.
Shares of the company rose to a near seven-week high of C$3.33 in morning trading on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.