Water dispenser maker Primo Water Corp (PRMW.O) cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast, citing a delay in the launch of its soda-maker appliances, sending its shares down 11 percent in extended trade.

The company, which sells 3- and 5-gallon jugs of purified water and their dispensers, expects to post fourth-quarter revenue of $22-$24 million, down from its prior view of $27-$29.5 million.

For the third quarter, the company reported net loss of $3.2 million, or 14 cents a share on sales that rose 121 percent to $24.1 million. Excluding items, it posted a loss of 4 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 6 cents on revenue of $24 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Primo Water were down 62 cents at $4.95 in extended trade. They closed at $5.57 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

