Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
MELBOURNE Australia's M2 Telecommunications Group MTU.AX said on Monday it has agreed to buy Primus Telecom Holdings, the Australian operations of the U.S. Primus Telecommunications Group Inc PTGI.N, for A$192.4 million ($199 million) in cash.
M2 said it will launch a one-for-four rights offer to raise A$83.1 million to partially fund the acquisition.
The national Primus network, including the iPrimus brand, has about 165,000 residential and corporate customer contracts and had revenues of A$280.2 million in 2011, M2 said.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.