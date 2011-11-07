OKLAHOMA CITY A woman convicted of helping a murderer escape from an Oklahoma prison where her husband worked as deputy warden was sentenced to a year in prison on Monday.

Bobbi Parker spent more than a decade on the lam with convicted murderer Randolph Franklin Dial before they were discovered in 2005 living under phony names in Texas.

Dial was sent back to prison and Parker went back to her husband Randy, who said he believed his wife when she told police she spent years with the ponytailed convict because she thought he would kill her family if she left him.

Dial backed up her story before he died in 2007 of lung cancer, saying he drugged the woman and kidnapped her at knifepoint.

Prosecutors said Parker was in love with Dial, a talented sculptor who was serving a life prison term for a 1981 killing in Tulsa County.

After a four-month trial, among the longest criminal trials in state history, a Greer County jury in September found Parker guilty of aiding Dial's escape and recommended she spend a year in prison.

At a hearing on Monday in Mangum, near the prison where Dial and Bobbi Parker collaborated in a prison arts program conducted in the Parker family garage, Judge Richard Darby said he would follow the jury's recommendation.

Parker, 49, could have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for the felony. Her husband remains employed by the prison system.

