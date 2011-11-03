PITTSBURGH A Pennsylvania man who wore a prisoner costume for Halloween was forced to swap it for a real inmate's uniform when he was arrested for having a stolen handgun, authorities said on Thursday.

Gregory Moon, 22, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania was arrested early on Tuesday after police discovered a pistol in his car outside a house in Donora, Pennsylvania, where a large number of people had gathered, court documents said.

Moon, who wore a black-and-white striped prisoner's costume, allegedly shouted insults at police after they used a Taser and pepper spray in the arrest of another man, the documents said.

Moon was charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, disorderly conduct and other offenses.

After he was arraigned, he was taken to a Washington County jail where he was made to change into an orange inmate's outfit, police and jail officials said.

