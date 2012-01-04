LONDON Private equity groups suffered another dismal year on the fundraising trail as many struggled to convince investors to stump up fresh capital for deals.

Private equity firms raised $263 billion in 2011, slightly less than they gathered in 2010, according to data firm Preqin, and a far cry from the height of the buyouts boom, when they pulled in around $600 billion a year.

The poor fundraising performance will provide little encouragement for buyout groups already struggling to find new deals, particularly in Europe, and facing the prospect of another recession damaging performance at their portfolio companies.

"Despite the initial positive outlook, fundraising proved to be very difficult in 2011 and the year ended with two of the poorest quarters for private equity fundraising since before the market downturn," said Helen Kenyon, senior manager at Preqin.

The figures point to an industry contracting sharply as investors pledge money only to the best firms and starve mediocre performers of capital.

The sixth buyouts fund launched by EQT, the Swedish group backed by the Wallenberg family, marked a high point in the fourth quarter of 2011, as it beat targets to raise 4.75 billion euros.

But that wasn't enough to prevent the initial overall figure for those three months standing at just $52.4 billion, on a par with the third quarter of 2011, itself the weakest period since 2003.

Preqin said the final amount for the fourth quarter of 2011 would be 10-20 percent higher as more data became available.

There are currently 1,823 private equity groups seeking a total of $739.6 billion, Preqin said, making for an extremely competitive environment for fundraising in 2012.

Many leading groups are either raising funds, or are likely to start raising new funds in 2012, including BC Partners BCPRT.UL, Cinven CINV.UL, Apax APAX.UL and Permira PERM.UL.

While it was not quite as arduous as in 2010, private equity groups spent 16.5 months on average raising a fund, compared with the peak of the boom, when funds were raised in under a year.

(Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)