Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal: source
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT Germany's Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said it agreed to buy a range of hair care brands with a focus in emerging markets and generating annual sales of close to $100 million from U.S. rival Procter & Gamble (PG.N).
The deal includes brands like Pert, Shamtu and Blendax, whose key countries are Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Henkel said in a statement on Thursday.
It said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.