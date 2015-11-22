German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
NEW YORK Executives of consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), the maker of Tide detergent and other household goods, should consider breaking up the company to improve its beleaguered performance, Barron's financial newspaper said.
The "radical action" would give the Cincinnati-based company a chance to contend with more "agile competitors," according to Barron's report this weekend. Procter & Gamble has been struggling with weak performance, with its shares down 17 percent this year.
A breakup would give investors a chance to invest in companies that would be growing from a smaller base, with Barron's projecting that P&G's businesses could be worth $90 per share if traded separately. That compares with a recent stock price of $75.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.