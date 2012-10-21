Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada still welcomes foreign direct investment despite the federal government's refusal late last week to approve the C$5.17 billion ($5.17 billion) acquisition of Progress Energy Resources Corp by Malaysian state oil company Petronas [PETR.UL}, the country's finance minister said on Sunday.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told CTV's "Question Period" program proposed acquisitions needed to be correct and that Canada's industry minister can impose conditions on any transactions.
However, he said in the transcript of the interview that Industry Minister Christian Paradis and the companies were continuing discussions on satisfying the government's concerns with the deal.
($1 = $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.