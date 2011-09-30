A man passes by a signboard of Japanese consumer lender Promise Co. in Tokyo June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) (8316.T) is buying out Promise Co 8574.T as part of a $2.7 billion rescue of the consumer-finance firm, marking a new phase in the consolidation of an industry battered by a state-imposed credit crunch.

SMFG, which already holds a 22 percent stake in Promise, will launch an 89 billion yen ($1.2 billion) public tender offer for the remaining shares it doesn't already own, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Japan's third-largest bank will also buy 120 billion yen worth of new shares to be issued by Promise, which has been in the red and long the subject of speculation it would need a bailout from its top shareholder.

Consumer lenders, which provide unsecured loans to individuals and small businesses, have seen their profits evaporate since a 2006 court ruling set the stage for lowering of the maximum interest rate and opened the doors for borrowers to seek repayment of past interest deemed excessive.

SMFG and bigger rival Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) have acquired stakes in consumer finance firms, attracted to their higher interest-spread business.

"We see consumer finance as a business that can generate bigger profit margins," Tetsuya Kubo, deputy president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the core banking unit of SMFG, told a media briefing.

"The industry environment remains tough, but there is undoubtedly a need for healthy consumer finance," he said.

SMFG's latest 200 billion yen investment in Promise doubles its total spending so far on the consumer finance firm, which like its peers was hit hard by a regulatory clampdown that included demands to repay overcharged interest after the 2006 court ruling.

"The interest repayment issue has driven Sumitomo Mitsui to make Promise a fully owned unit. Promise needs more money for setting aside reserves," said Junichi Shimizu, a credit analyst at Deutsche Securities in Tokyo who covers consumer lenders.

"In the long term, SMFG's injection of money is a good decision because it will improve Promise's credibility. Right now, Promise relies solely on SMFG for money, but being fully owned by the bank will make it easier to raise funds on its own."

News of the deal, which was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, triggered gains in shares of Promise's rivals Aiful (8515.T) and Acom (8572.T) on the view that they too may be snapped up in the next wave of consolidation.

Shares of Promise, which were untraded, were adjusted up by their daily limit at the end of trading, rising 18 percent to 659 yen in Tokyo.

AILING INDUSTRY

The regulatory crackdown has already claimed several victims, including Takefuji, once Japan's biggest consumer lender, which failed in September 2010 with liabilities of 430 billion yen.

Promise, due to its relationship with SMFG, had been viewed as a safer bet to survive the tough conditions.

Aiful was allowed to reschedule its debt repayments in 2009 through an out-of-court process known as "alternative dispute resolution," or ADR.

"It would be very good news for Promise," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

"For Sumitomo Mitsui, it's neither clearly negative nor clearly positive, as there would be pluses and minuses, and the bank is so big that such a move will not a have a significant impact on its business."

Promise said it would set aside more money for interest repayment claims and now expects to post a net loss of 195.4 billion yen for the year to next March, a sharp reversal from its previous forecast of a 17.5 billion yen profit.

Promise President Ken Kubo told the briefing that he believed the company will have enough reserves to cover claims.

"Monthly repayment claims have been on the decline. Unless there's some big accident, they'll have subsided within five years. Our topline can also recover," he said.

But consumer finance executives' predictions in the past year or two that their troubles were nearly over have proved excessively optimistic, with many firms repeatedly forced to make additional provisions for reimbursement claims.

Shares of Acom, which is 37 percent owned by Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, jumped as much as 16 percent in Friday morning trade before ending the day up 2 percent. Aiful rose 7.6 percent after surging as much as 27 percent.

Promise and other consumer-finance companies grew rapidly in the aftermath of the collapse of Japan's asset bubble two decades ago as economic growth faltered and commercial banks reined in credit.

Able to borrow at very low rates, they charged interest of nearly 30 percent, allowing them to absorb high default rates on uncollateralized loans.

But the legal clampdown in recent years has made it very difficult for them to make steady profits.

The industry has also been hit by additional rules introduced last year restricting the amount an individual can borrow to one-third of annual income.

Takefuji earlier this year chose Korean consumer lender A&P Financial as its new investor to rebuild its business. ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen)

(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly, James Topham and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Muralikumar Anantharaman)