LONDON Germany's central bank is set to sell almost 2 billion euros of property loans left over from the collapse of Lehman Brothers LEHMQ.PK, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said the Bundesbank has agreed to sell half of

the 1.8 billion euros Excalibur portfolio it inherited from the European Central Bank to the private equity group Lone Star. It is unclear how much Lone Star will pay for the loans.

The two parties are also close to agreeing the sale of the bulk of the remaining half of the portfolio, according to the article.

The Excalibur portfolio is a mixed bag of legacy loans Lehman built up during the property boom. The failed U.S. investment bank securitized the debt in the portfolio in 2008 to use as collateral for raising liquidity from the ECB.

The deal is being negotiated by Citigroup (C.N) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), according to the FT.

The deal would be the first significant distressed property loan sale of the year, and comes less than a month after Lone Star bought an 800 million pound portfolio from Lloyds (LLOY.L).

($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)

