BERLIN German TV broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) is in talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24 from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources in the banking industry.

The German business newspaper said ProSieben had two options -- one to take a majority stake in Scout24, and another to acquire a minority stake combined with a guarantee by Scout24 to seek a stock market listing in October.

Scout24 is planning an initial public offering (IPO) this year, Handelsblatt said, citing unidentified company sources.

ProSieben and Scout24 both declined comment. Hellman & Friedman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

A banker who has been close to the IPO process said he had not heard ProSieben wanted to invest in Scout24 and didn't think this was the likeliest option.

He also said Hellman & Friedman had decided to relaunch the IPO process this autumn, with an analyst presentation likely in early August and an intention to float announcement likely in early September.

