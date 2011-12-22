An Occupy Berkeley demonstrator walks past a sign at the movement's encampment at Berkeley Civic Center Park after officials delivered an eviction notice in Berkeley, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

BERKELEY, California Anti-Wall Street protesters remained in a camp of about 20 tents in the Northern California college town of Berkeley on Thursday, a day after authorities announced plans to shut down the site.

Two protesters were arrested overnight, one for public drunkenness and one for shoving an officer, said Sergeant Mary Kusmiss, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley Police Department.

The Occupy camp remains in the city's Civic Center Park. On Wednesday, the city distributed flyers announcing plans to enforce a 10 p.m. curfew on the site, citing a rash of violence and other criminal behavior.

Protesters on Wednesday feared that a raid was imminent, but with their encampment still in place a day later, some in the group claimed victory.

Kusmiss said protesters are allowed to be in the park from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. She declined to say how the department would enforce the nighttime curfew or discuss what its strategy was to deal with overnight camping.

"We were very grateful that there were individuals who left voluntarily," she said.

A sister Occupy protest on the nearby campus of the University of California at Berkeley, a cradle of 1960s student activism, was broken up in November by campus police who struck some students and faculty members with nightsticks.

(Reporting by Laird Harrison: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Greg McCune)