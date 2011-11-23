LOS ANGELES Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters who have camped out at Los Angeles City Hall for nearly eight weeks were informed by the city on Wednesday that they could be evicted next week with 72 hours of notice, their representatives said.

The possible eviction, which Occupy LA organizers say could fall as soon as Monday, was announced a day after protesters rejected what they described as a city offer to give them indoor space, farmland and other concessions as an inducement to vacate City Hall voluntarily.

The Los Angeles encampment is among the oldest and largest established on the West Coast aligned with a 2-month old Occupy Wall Street movement nationwide protesting economic inequality in the country and excesses of the U.S. financial system.

Staking its place since October 1 on the grounds surrounding City Hall, the compound has grown to roughly 400 tents and 700 to 800 people, according to estimates by organizers and municipal officials.

Attorney Jim Lafferty, an advocate for the protesters and executive director of the National Lawyers Guild Los Angeles chapter, said the proposed incentive package emerged from two days of negotiations between city officials and a dozen Occupy LA members.

Lafferty said the group had been offered the chance to lease 10,000 square feet of space in an old bookstore inside a downtown shopping mall for $1 a year for 10 years, as well as two plots of land on which the group could grow its own food. He did not specify how much acreage was involved.

In addition, he said the city promised to provide shelter for homeless people who had taken up residence within the protest camp.

REJECTED RELOCATION OFFER

But he said the group rejected the proposed relocation deal after a heated debate on Tuesday, with many protesters condemning the offer as an attempt to co-opt them. By Wednesday, city officials were downplaying the outcome of talks.

Teddy Davis, a spokesman for Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, told Reuters in an interview that no formal relocation deal like the one described by Lafferty had been extended to the protesters.

"There has been some mischaracterization about what they were offered," Davis said. "There has just been sort of ongoing discussions."

Asked if he meant that there was never a formal offer made, Davis replied: "Exactly."

Lafferty accused the city of wavering in its negotiations.

"They had not been cooperating in good faith," Lafferty said. "They had withdrawn offers they had put in writing. They said they are willing to talk but are not giving us time to have that discussion."

At an impromptu news conference on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday, Lafferty and other Occupy negotiators said they had just walked out of a meeting with officials from the mayors office and police department in which they were told their encampment would be closed next week, and as early as Monday.

City officials told the group they would be given 72 hours notice before eviction, they said.

Compared to other major cities, Los Angeles has been relatively accommodating to its Occupy group, with Villaraigosa at one point providing rain ponchos to campers during inclement weather.

An LAPD spokesman said he had no information about the supposed eviction.

(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston)