LOS ANGELES U.S. probation officials are looking into potential violations of prison release terms by a California man linked to an anti-Islam film that triggered violent protests in Muslim countries, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The U.S. probation office in the central district of California is reviewing the case," said Karen Redmond, spokeswoman for the administrative office of the U.S. Courts.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Doina Chiacu)