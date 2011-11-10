ST. LOUIS A hacker claiming to be part of the network Anonymous broke into the mayor of St. Louis's website and left a message of support for anti-Wall Street protesters threatened with eviction from their campsite.

The hacker said: "YOU CAN REMOVE THE MOVEMENT FROM THE CITY, BUT YOU CANNOT REMOVE THE MOVEMENT FROM YOUR SYSTEMS!"

The hacker also posted contact information of hundreds of Mayor Francis Slay's political supporters and over 2,000 e-mails sent by Slay, who has been mayor since 2001.

The information was posted on pastebin.com beginning on Tuesday evening just after mayoral staff met for two hours with demonstrators, said Richard Callow, spokesman for the mayor.

About 25 to 100 demonstrators have camped out in a park near the downtown Gateway Arch since October 1 in an offshoot of the Occupy Wall Street campaign against a financial system protesters say most benefits corporations and the wealthy.

Last week, Slay said overnight camping would have an end and entered talks with the group over how to conduct their protest.

The attack on the mayor's site came shortly before the OccupySTL website also took a hit, with the "Forum" section of occupystl.org "wiped clean" by a hacker on Wednesday, said Colleen Kelly, a St. Louis Occupy participant.

She said no general discussion of using hacking as a strategy had been part of the general meetings held at the St. Louis campsite and no such strategy had been adopted.

"Anonymous works by itself," she added.

Callow, one of the staff members who met with protesters on Tuesday, said of the hacking: "I think the people here are a lot more positive than this and I suspect they don't know who it was."

Anonymous has taken credit for infiltrating the computer network of the transit system in Oakland, where some of the latest demonstrations in the Occupy movement have taken place, and for targeting others such as Sony and Fox News.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)