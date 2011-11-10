NASHVILLE, Tenn Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will ask prosecutors to drop trespassing citations against anyone arrested last month in Occupy Nashville economic protests, his office said on Thursday.

Police arrested 55 protesters over consecutive nights in October for violating an overnight curfew on a plaza at the foot of the state Capitol building and other public areas, but the arrests ran afoul of judges.

The curfew, which was supported by the Republican governor, was initiated about three weeks into the group's occupation of the plaza.

Nashville Night Court Commissioner Tom Nelson told troopers there were no grounds for the arrests, and after misdemeanor criminal trespassing citations were issued, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger ordered a temporary halt to the arrests.

Haslam will ask the district attorney on Monday to drop the citations, spokeswoman Yvette Martinez said.

Trauger scheduled a hearing on the restraining order for November 21 and Tennessee was proceeding under the assumption that it will be extended in one form or another, Martinez said.

"The state is not constrained in the interim from enforcing existing laws designed to preserve public safety and health," Martinez said in a statement.

Sanitation and security have been a part of the debate between state workers and protesters living in the encampment.

Martinez said the governor's office was working on rules for the area to ensure "a safe and clean environment."

(Editing by David Bailey)