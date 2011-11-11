PORTLAND, Ore City officials have imposed a weekend deadline for the removal of Portland protest campsites from two parks where they say sanitation and safety conditions have deteriorated, setting the stage for a possible standoff.

Portland Mayor Sam Adams told a news conference on Thursday that he was giving the hundreds of anti-Wall Street demonstrators amassed downtown for the past six weeks until 12:01 a.m. on Sunday morning to clear out their tents.

The move is the latest by a major U.S. city aimed at closing encampments that have sprung up across the country as part of the Occupy Wall Street movement against a financial system protesters believe most benefits corporations and the wealthy.

"Crime, especially reported assaults, has increased in the area around the camps," Adams said, joining the growing ranks of municipal leaders around the country running out of patience with such encampments.

Adams, who also cited health and sanitation issues and "two very serious drug overdoses" as an impetus behind his decision, said the Occupy movement in Oregon's largest city "has lost control of the camps it created."

Occupy Portland has emerged as one of several West Coast hubs of a nationwide campaign launched in September against economic inequality, corporate excesses, high unemployment and bailouts of major banks.

The Occupy protesters have embraced a range of other causes as well, and in many cities the demonstrations have focused on grievances of excessive police force.

Occupy Portland volunteers estimate there are between 200 and 300 tents in the two downtown parks and between 500 and 800 people there at any one time, based on the fact that they are serving 3,000 meals per day.

POSSIBLE CONFRONTATIONS

Adams' deadline set the stage for possible confrontations with Portland's protesters. Clashes with police already have erupted in some other cities that have tried to remove protest camps, notably in Oakland, California, across the bay from San Francisco.

Occupy activists huddled for a "general assembly" meeting to decide on a course of action. One leader of the group, who identified herself only as Adrian, read a copy of the mayor's statement to about 100 people in front of City Hall, before an activist next her snatched the paper and set it on fire to cheers from the crowd.

The mayor declined to discuss specific plans for removing the protesters over the weekend, but Police Chief Michael Reese said: "We are hoping for a peaceful resolution to this."

"We will be prepared for any reasonable eventuality" in removing the protesters, Adams said. But he said he hoped that by being clear and continuing to communicate with the protesters that the process would be a smooth one.

With the holiday shopping season getting under way, downtown merchants desperate for a Yuletide bump in business have been growing increasingly anxious about the perception of diminished public safety downtown.

They praised the city's eviction plan, "which will hopefully result in a peaceful closing of the parks this weekend," a statement from The Portland Business Alliance and Downtown Retail Council said.

Adams said the city would close the parks and repair them.

"When the city reopens the parks, the city will enforce park and criminal laws in the squares and sidewalks, and the parkland will be available for large, organized speech events by permit."

The protest has also spilled over to a plaza owned by the federal government, and that camp will be included in the law enforcement action, Adams said.

Outreach workers will work with the "homeless people at the camp to help them access existing resources in our community," the mayor said.

Despite problems cited by Adams, he credited the protesters for remaining largely "nonviolent, peaceful and dedicated to the larger vision of this movement." He said he hoped the movement will "flourish in its next phase."

(Editing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)