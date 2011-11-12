SALT LAKE CITY Anti-Wall Street protesters in Salt Lake City vowed on Friday to resist a police order to leave a city park after a member of their camp was found dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated that the man, who was not immediately identified and may be homeless, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater and possibly a drug overdose.

"We realized one of the worst fears that I have as a police chief," Salt Lake City police chief Chris Burbank told protesters and onlookers in downtown Pioneer Park. "One of our citizens died."

"The body of a man was found today around 10am in a tent with a camp stove and a syringe," organizers said in a post on their Twitter account.

Protesters later identified the man only as "Mike."

Following the death, Salt Lake City police gave protesters until sundown on Saturday to leave the public park, although Burbank said he wanted to work with the demonstrators to find an alternate place for them to continue their protest.

Occupy Salt Lake City is part of a nationwide anti-Wall Street movement begun in New York in September to protest economic inequality, corporate excesses, high unemployment and bailouts of major banks.

"We can no longer tolerate individuals camping on our streets. We can no longer care for individuals camping here," Burbank told protesters. "I commit to work with you to find avenues that you can express your free speech. It just can't be done through camping in our streets and in our parks."

Protest organizers held an impromptu press conference and candlelight vigil on Friday afternoon, with crowd members waving candles and singing "Amazing Grace."

'BEING SHUT DOWN ISN'T COOL'

"Occupy Salt Lake City is putting a spotlight on untreated mental health issues, substance abuse, homelessness, and poverty in our community," organizer Jesse Fruhwirth, 30, told the crowd.

Fruhwirth later told Reuters that a number of protest members were willing to remain in the park and resist arrest on Saturday night if the city cannot be persuaded to let them stay.

"We were caught off guard this afternoon. We believed we had a cooperative relationship with the city," he said.

Police had been called to the park to respond to a large fight early on Thursday morning, arresting several people for public intoxication and aggravated assault, according to police.

Pioneer Park, the heart of the Salt Lake City encampment, has historically been a shelter for the city's homeless population.

Some of those who had made the park their temporary home are now leaving, with roughly ten percent of the several hundred protesters packing up their tents.

"I don't want the hassle from police," said 54-year-old Michael Warren, who is homeless and was packing up the tent in which he had been camped out with Occupy Salt Lake for nearly three weeks. "I'm going to go camp on the river somewhere."

Another homeless protester, 18-year-old Nathan Clark, told Reuters he had found a safe haven in the park after years spent in foster homes and on the streets.

"Us being shut down isn't cool," said Clark. "We offer medical, food, a safe environment for the most part, we offer all kinds of resources that can be used here for people who want to be here."

He added: "I'm staying here. I'm going to fight this cause. I'm going to stay my ground."

(Writing and additional reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)