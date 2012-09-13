WASHINGTON A former Navy SEAL was among the four American victims of the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on Tuesday, according to information released by his family on Thursday.

Glen Doherty, 42, who worked as a private security contractor, is one of the two Americans killed in the attack who the State Department has not yet identified. It has only confirmed the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and Sean Smith, an information technology specialist.

Doherty's family, through a public relations firm, released information about him, including comments from friends.

"Don't feel sorry for him, he wouldn't have it," wrote Brandon Webb, who identified himself also as a former SEAL and friend of Doherty's.

"He died serving with men he respected, protecting the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and doing something he loved."

ABC News interviewed Doherty last month. At the time, he said he was working with the State Department on an intelligence mission to round up shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles and destroy them, according to an ABC News report.

"When ABC News spoke to Doherty in late August, he was enjoying a short time off in California before heading back to Libya just days ago," it wrote.

