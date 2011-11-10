A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded at a protest encampment in a downtown park in Burlington, Vermont, on Thursday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances, officials said.

The fire department transported the wounded person to a Burlington hospital, city Fire Chief Seth Lasker said, adding that he was unable to confirm if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or from another shooter.

Police told reporters the victim was from the area and that his condition was grave.

The shooting happened inside or near one of the tents at the encampment and a weapon has been recovered, police said, according to local media video footage.

Police said there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.

Occupy protesters have been camped at Burlington's City Hall Park since late October in demonstrations linked to the national Occupy Wall Street campaign against a financial system demonstrators believe mostly benefits corporations and the wealthy.

