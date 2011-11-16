ST. LOUIS, Mo A federal judge in St. Louis ruled on Tuesday against anti-Wall Street protesters who wanted to camp overnight in a city park, declining to bar police from enforcing a 10 p.m. curfew.

U.S. District Court Judge Carol Jackson ruled against an Occupy St. Louis request for a temporary restraining order against curfew enforcement at Kiener Plaza, where demonstrators camped for 40 days before it was cleared on Saturday by police.

An attorney for the protesters argued that not being able to set up tents and camp overnight at the plaza severely hampered efforts by protesters to spread their message against economic inequality and therefore denied them free speech.

The city said the overnight aspect of the protest wasn't crucial to its success because the demonstrators are still allowed in the park from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and can stand on sidewalks overnight to push their agenda.

Hundreds of St. Louis demonstrators began their protest on October 1 in support of a nationwide movement that started in New York City in September to protest against economic inequality and excesses of the financial system.

Over two dozen St. Louis demonstrators were arrested early on Saturday when police cleared the park of tents and other camping materials. Occupy has vowed to keep the protest going despite the city restrictions.

St. Louis was among several cities including in Utah, Colorado and North Carolina that took action at the weekend to remove protesters from encampments. New York City also evicted protesters from Zuccotti Park in a predawn raid on Tuesday.

