The Providence Health and Services Obligated Group is expected to sell $744.515 million of debt in three parts during the week of September 9, a market source said on Tuesday.

The sale will consist of $252.265 million of series 2013D taxable direct obligation notes, and $327.785 million of series 2013E taxable direct obligation notes.

Providence Health will also issue $164.465 million of series 2013C exempt revenue bonds through the Oregon Facilities Authority.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.

(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Dan Burns)