Unilever review covers costs, deals, balance sheet: FT
LONDON Unilever is considering returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts as part of its business review, the Financial Times reported.
SANTIAGO U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase up to 40.29 percent of Chilean pension fund manager AFP Habitat (HAB.LM) HAB.SN from Chile's Inversiones La Construccion ILC.SN.
Prudential and ILC signed a memorandum of understanding that will make them equal partners in AFP Habitat if the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2015, is successful.
"Upon completion, this strategic partnership with ILC will help Prudential expand its presence in Latin America and participate in the growing Chilean pension market," said Bill Yates, head of Prudential's Latin American division.
Prudential said it will buy an indirect interest in AFP Habitat from ILC's subsidiaries for 925 Chilean pesos per share, for a total purchase price of between $530 million and $620 million.
Habitat's shares closed at 977.99 pesos ($1.69) a piece on the Santiago Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
"Depending on the results of a pre-closing partial tender offer by ILC to acquire additional shares of AFP Habitat from public shareholders," Prudential said, it will acquire between 34 percent and 40 percent of AFP Habitat from ILC.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LONDON Unilever is considering returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts as part of its business review, the Financial Times reported.
PARIS Hedge fund TCI called on Wednesday for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he canceled Safran's planned takeover of struggling peer Zodiac Aerospace .
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co .