PARIS France's PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) warned its core car making business would barely make a profit this year as it battles with downward pressure on prices in a tougher European market.

Setting a gloomy tone as it kicked off a slew of earnings reports from European car makers this week, PSA pledged to cut costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year, which could see 10 percent of jobs go in Europe. It also expects 2011 free cash flow to be negative.

Recurring operating income at its automotive division would be close to break-even for the full year "in a more difficult European market environment," compared with a previous target for "clearly positive" profit, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The competitive environment has become more challenging due to pricing pressure, which has intensified in Europe since September, and the unfavorable impact on the country mix of the fall-off in demand in southern Europe," PSA said.

Third-quarter sales slipped 1.6 percent to 9.31 billion euros at the division, PSA said on Wednesday. Group sales rose 3.5 percent to 13.45 billion, helped by its majority stake in car parts group Faurecia (EPED.PA).

"We think the market was not aware of the extent of the group's profitability problems. This bad news had not been completely priced in," CM-CIC Securities analyst Florent Couvreur said.

Shares in PSA fell as much as 5.7 percent, making them the biggest fallers on the European index of automakers and auto parts suppliers .SXAP, before paring losses to trade down 0.5 percent by 0809 GMT (4:09 a.m. EDT).

German rivals Daimler DAIG.DE and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are expected to publish third-quarter results on Thursday, with analysts on average expecting a 10 percent rise in operating profit at car and truck maker Daimler and a 31.5 percent rise at Europe's biggest car maker.

Daimler dismissed market talk last week that it would cut its outlook for the full year and stuck to its guidance.

Fiat FIA.MI, meanwhile, is due to publish third-quarter results on Friday. Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said last week that 2012 would not be a great year for the European market.

Still, Renault (RENA.PA) and Nissan (7201.T) head Carlos Ghosn said last week that 2012 would be another record year for the car industry despite uncertainty about Europe, provided there was no economic "Armageddon." Sales targets for Europe would be cautious, however.

Renault will also publish third-quarter sales on Thursday.

PARTS SHORTAGE

PSA said revenue from new vehicle sales fell 3 percent in the third quarter, while the volume of vehicles it assembled, excluding China, fell 6.8 percent.

Difficulties in the supply of screws in September hit all of its European plants, causing a production shortfall of 45,000 vehicles and "heavily impacting the sales performances" of the Peugeot and Citroen brands in Europe, PSA said.

"Competitive pressure intensified in the last month of the quarter," PSA added.

The group said it would present plans to workers on Wednesday to cut purchasing costs by 400 million euros and fixed costs by a further 400 million next year to counter the tougher market.

This implied cutting 10 percent of jobs in Europe and would mainly involve contract and temporary workers, Chief Executive Philippe Varin told a conference call.

PSA has set a strategy of moving upmarket in terms of its model range and expanding abroad to capture growth in emerging markets and reduce its dependence on Europe. Sales outside the region have risen to 41 percent of the total, PSA said.

Varin said at the Frankfurt auto show last month that an expected recovery in the auto market this year was not happening and that PSA planned to cut costs and jobs as it braces for tougher economic conditions.

According to figures released last week by Europe's ACEA car industry association, total new car registrations slipped 0.8 percent in the European Union and European Free Trade Area in the first nine months of the year.

PSA said the European market would remain stable in 2011, while growth would likely reach almost 7 percent in China, nearly 6 percent in Latin America and 30 percent in Russia.

PSA added that it remained committed to reducing inventories to 62 days of sales by the end of the year, down from 76 days as of June 30. Inventory stood at 65 days at the end of the third quarter, including 59 in Europe.

Faurecia said on Monday that quarterly sales rose 16 percent on the back of across-the-board growth in exteriors, interior systems and seating, and it kept its 2011 targets. All regions except Europe grew at double-digit rates, it added.

($1 = 0.719 Euros)

(Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Cowell and Jon Loades-Carter)